BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijan has refuted the information spread by the Armenian Ministry of Defense about the alleged shelling from the Azerbaijani side, Trend reports.

"We categorically refute the information disseminated by the Ministry of Defense of Armenia that, on September 13, at 03:40 (GMT+4), units of the Azerbaijani Army allegedly shelled the positions of the Armenian armed forces located in the direction of the Yukhari Shorja settlement", the message reads.