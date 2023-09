US State Secretary Assistant calls for simultaneous opening of Lachin and Aghdam routes to access Azerbaijan's Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. US Acting Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim has called for the simultaneous opening of both Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi routes to access Azerbaijan's Karabakh, Trend reports.

"It is time to open - immediately and simultaneously - both Lachin and Aghdam routes for the ICRC," she wrote on her page on X (Twitter).

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.