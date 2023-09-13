UK urges that ICRC be allowed access to Azerbaijan's Karabakh via Aghdam road

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The UK urges that the ICRC be allowed access to Azerbaijan's Karabakh via Aghdam road, Neil Holland, Head of the United Kingdom’s Delegation to the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe (OSCE), said, Trend reports.

He stressed that it is necessary to refrain from further politicization of humanitarian issues.

"We urge the sides to redouble their efforts to make progress in internationally mediated negotiations. It is only through diplomacy and in line with the principles of sovereignty and territorial integrity enshrined in the UN Charter and Helsinki Final Act that we will see a lasting resolution to this conflict and an historic peace agreement between Armenia and Azerbaijan," Holland noted.

On September 9, at Russia’s initiative, in accordance with the memorandum of cooperation between the Azerbaijan Red Crescent Society and the Russian Red Cross Society, in accordance with the legislation of the Republic of Azerbaijan, one heavy truck with food crossed the Samur checkpoint into the territory of Azerbaijan.

In order to meet the food needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh economic region of Azerbaijan, the truck was set to deliver the supplies to Khankendi via the Aghdam-Askeran road.

However, the truck stood in Barda for two days, as the separatists in Karabakh refused to accept the cargo.