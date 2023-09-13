Illegal Armenian armed forces subject Azerbaijani Army positions in Aghdam to fire

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. A provocation of Armenian illegal armed detachments [which weren't withdrawn from Azerbaijan contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] in Aghdam direction has been prevented, the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

According to the ministry, on September 13, at about 12:20 (GMT +4), the illegal detachments in the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping forces are temporarily deployed [under the trilateral statement], subjected to intensive fire the Azerbaijan Army's combat positions stationed in Aghdam direction.

The Azerbaijan Army Units took necessary measures, the ministry said.