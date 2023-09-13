Azerbaijani FM raises issue of Azerbaijanis' return to West Azerbaijan at UN

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. All Azerbaijani settlements and toponyms in Armenia were renamed, and the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan was deliberately vandalized or destroyed, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

At the 5th meeting of the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council, the minister stressed the importance of bringing Armenia to justice in the international arena.

"Hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were forcibly expelled from their native places in Armenia from 1987 to 1991. This is a gross violation of international law. We expect the High Commissioner and other UN specialized agencies to raise the issue of the rights of Azerbaijanis expelled from their homes in Armenia,” said the minister.

“It is very important to hold Armenia accountable on the international arena for gross violations of human rights of Azerbaijanis. Such a step will be extremely important for the victims of such crimes on the way to achieving justice and will be a reason for real reconciliation," said Bayramov.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, went on a working visit to Geneva (Switzerland) on September 11, 2023.