Armenia committed numerous crimes against humanity over years of occupation of Azerbaijani lands - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Armenia has committed numerous war crimes and crimes against humanity during the 30-year occupation of Azerbaijani lands, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister, Jeyhun Bayramov said, Trend reports.

"During the 30 years of occupation, Armenia carried out ethnic cleansing, not sparing children, elderly people and women. As a result of Armenia's aggression, hundreds of thousands of Azerbaijanis were deprived of the right to life, education, and health," the minister said at the 5th meeting of the 54th session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Jeyhun Bayramov, went on a working visit to Geneva (Switzerland) on September 11, 2023.