Use of humanitarian issues as weapon is futile strategy - Azerbaijan President's assistant

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Preserving the status quo of the "gray zone" and deliberate use of humanitarian issues as a weapon is a useless strategy, Hikmet Hajiyev, aide to the President of Azerbaijan and head of the Foreign Policy Department of the Presidential Administration wrote on X (Twitter), Trend reports.

"Azerbaijan continues contacts with the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to ensure that the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads are opened to ICRC trucks as quickly and simultaneously as possible, as agreed on September 1 during a telephone conversation between President Ilham Aliyev and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Since then, 12 calendar days have passed, but the illegal regime subordinate to Armenia refuses to authorize this passage and open the roads. We call on our international partners to redouble their efforts to put pressure on Armenia and its proxy, subordinate illegal regime, to put an end to this destructive policy," Hikmet Hajiyev emphasized.