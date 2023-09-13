Azerbaijan's MFA exposes Armenian lies regarding peace agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. In connection with the draft agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations, the Azerbaijani side submitted its comments to the Armenian side as soon as possible, Spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan, Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"The information disseminated by the Armenian press does not reflect reality and is another manipulation," said Hajizada, answering a question of local reporters about the statements of Armenian officials regarding the peace agreement.

A number of Armenian officials have made accusations that the Azerbaijani side allegedly did not provide response comments in connection with the draft agreement on Peace and Establishment of Interstate Relations.