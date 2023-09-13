Azerbaijani MFA responds to biased statements of French Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada responded to the biased opinions expressed by the French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre, Trend reports.

"The ideas voiced by the spokesperson of the Ministry of Europe and Foreign Affairs of France Anne-Claire Legendre during the press conference on September 12, which do not serve peace and stability in the region, form a false impression of the current situation and unilaterally protect Armenia, are unacceptable," he said.

He noted that Azerbaijan has the right to send its forces on its sovereign territory in any direction for the purpose of exercises, as well as to ensure the security of its borders, and interference in these steps is unacceptable.

"At the same time, these steps can never call into question our country's commitment to the current peace agenda. Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process is strong, and this position has been confirmed by the consistent steps we have taken since November 2020. Our determination to protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity of our country is also strong," he noted.

He also emphasized that the main source of threat in the region is the presence of Armenian armed forces, which have not yet been withdrawn from Azerbaijani territories and are directly supported by Armenia.

"As for the unfounded statements by the French side about the alleged "blockade" and "humanitarian crisis" in the region, such views are an integral part of Armenia's smear campaign against Azerbaijan throughout the world, using individual States and international organizations," the spokesman added.

Hajizada noted that there should be no doubt that Armenia's attempts to present the situation to the international community as a matter of 'humanitarian' nature is in fact a political manipulation directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

He emphasized that Azerbaijan has stated the possibility of using the Lachin-Khankendi and Aghdam-Khankendi roads, as well as other possible routes for the transportation of goods to the Karabakh region through the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) in compliance with the requirements of Azerbaijani legislation.

"Despite the agreements reached in this direction after the meeting in Brussels on July 15 and in early August, as well as the support of the United States and the European Union for this process, Armenia and the separatist regime it created have flagrantly violated these agreements, of which the French side is well aware," Foreign Ministry spokesman said.

"We demand to put an end to unfounded statements by France, directed against the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan protected by international law and endangering the fragile process of normalization in the region," Hajizada added.