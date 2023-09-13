Manipulation of Karabakh Armenians harms reintegration efforts - Azerbaijani FM (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Republic Jeyhun Bayramov participated and addressed the 54th session of the United Nations (UN) Human Rights Council within the framework of his working visit to the Swiss Confederation today, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

In his speech, Jeyhun Bayramov provided detailed information on cooperation between Azerbaijan and the UN Human Rights Council, the work done by Azerbaijan in the field of human rights at the national and international levels, as well as the current challenges in the field of human rights protection in the post-conflict period.

The minister noted that Azerbaijan, committed to the protection of rights stemming from the Universal Declaration of Human Rights, continues active dialog with the institutions operating in this field, as well as contributes to the activities of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights.

He provided detailed information on the reforms undertaken by Azerbaijan in this field at the national level, including the development of the legislative framework, strengthening dialog with political parties, supporting media development, improving conditions for persons with physical disabilities, empowerment of women and youth, work undertaken to improve accessibility of public services.

And at the international level, the importance of Azerbaijan's multiculturalism model and initiatives taken by the country to promote tolerance in society, eliminate discrimination, Islamophobia and other dangerous concepts and elements of incitement to hatred, including the importance of the Baku process was emphasized.

Also, within the framework of Azerbaijan's chairmanship of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), a platform for dialogue between NAM member states and holders of special procedural mandates was established to contribute to international efforts in the field of human rights.

Despite the work done at the national and international levels in the field of human rights, the accusations made by mandate holders of institutions acting in this direction, which do not take into account the position of the states concerned, facts and realities existing in the region, cause disappointment and undermine the authority and credibility of such institutions. In that regard, the importance of addressing such violations was emphasized.

Jeyhun Bayramov, who gave detailed information on the current situation in the region in the post-Karabakh conflict period, the reconstruction work carried out in the liberated territories, noted that steps are being taken to ensure the dignified return to the homeland of Azerbaijani citizens whose fundamental rights were violated as a result of almost 30 years of occupation by Armenia, as well as the reintegration of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region into Azerbaijani society.

He also noted that despite the end of the conflict, the establishment of stable peace in the region is hindered by a number of challenges, including the continuation of military-political provocations, mine threats by Armenia, failure to provide information on the fate of about 4,000 Azerbaijanis missing in action during the war from 1987 to 1991, denial of the rights of Azerbaijanis subjected to the policy of ethnic cleansing in the territory of Armenia, manipulation of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region, which harms the reintegration efforts.

Taking into account the organic connection of the mentioned directions with the sphere of human rights, the importance of taking practical steps in this sphere was brought to the attention of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights and other specialized institutions, including relevant special procedures mandates.

During the speech, it was also noted that a fair stand by the international community is more important than ever in order to avoid missing a historic opportunity to establish stable peace and security in the region.