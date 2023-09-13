Moscow - no longer guarantor of Armenia's security, PM Pashinyan says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Armenia must first take very serious steps and make every effort to improve relations with its neighbors, Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

Pashinyan stressed that Armenia should try to reduce its dependence on others as much as possible. Armenia can no longer count on Moscow as a guarantor of its own security.

"There is growing concern in Yerevan about whether Putin's soldiers are ready to defend peace in the Caucasus or not," said Pashinyan.

He went on, adding that dependence on the former ally (Russia) must end. The PM also admitted that Western countries have a long way to go before they can offer Armenia the comprehensive support it needs.