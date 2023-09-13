Azerbaijan entitled to deploy army for drills on its own territories - Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada responded to the biased opinions expressed by French Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Anne-Claire Legendre, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan has the right to send its forces in any direction on its sovereign territory for the purpose of exercises as well as to ensure the security of its borders, and interference in these steps is unacceptable.

"These steps can in no way call into question our country's commitment to the existing peace agenda. Azerbaijan's commitment to the peace process is strong, and this position has been confirmed by the consistent steps we have taken since November 2020. Our determination to defend our sovereignty and territorial integrity is also firm and unwavering," Hajizada said.