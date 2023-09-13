Phony "elections" in Azerbaijan's Karabakh undermine regional stability - American expert

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. The illegal "elections" held in Karabakh, inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan, are manifestations of violations of the national law and electoral law, an American expert and researcher of international relations and geopolitics of Eurasia, Peter Theis told Trend.

"It is a real minus to international peace and regional stability, as well as economic growth. It is a very disturbing and clear blunder when it comes to observing these types of illegal "elections" taking place inside the sovereign territory of Azerbaijan. It is disturbing, and the international community must take clear action and condemn the so-called "elections" in Karabakh," said Theis.

The so-called "election" is a flagrant and very serious violation of the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan. The international community must energetically condemn this political maneuvering taking place under the terrorist regime of Yerevan and being orchestrated by certain communities living in the US and Europe.

Leading international organizations and many countries around the world have stated that they do not recognize and condemn the so-called "presidential elections" held by Armenian separatists in Khankendi.