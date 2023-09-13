World community should denounce Armenia's ill-will against peace process - Azerbaijani FM

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. During the working visit of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov to Switzerland, together with the Institute of Global Studies Institute of Geneva, discussions were organized within the framework of a round table on "Regional security and cooperation of Azerbaijan with Central Asian countries" on September 13, 2023, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan told Trend.

During the round table, the minister gave information about Azerbaijan's foreign policy priorities, relations with neighboring countries, current regional security issues, challenges, and opportunities. The importance of considering cooperation opportunities in the context of prospects for regional cooperation in the fields of economy, energy security, transport, communications, etc., and in particular in the context of the increased importance of the Middle Corridor, was emphasized.

In addition, Jeyhun Bayramov noted that Armenia's actions, which jeopardize the fragile agenda of normalization of relations and peace between Azerbaijan and Armenia, threaten stability in the region.

Armenia's unfounded statements about the allegedly "tense humanitarian situation" and "blockade" in the region in connection with the situation around the Lachin road, on the one hand, and the rejection of the Azerbaijani side's proposals regarding the simultaneous use of the Aghdam-Khankendi road and the Lachin road to meet the needs of Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region, on the other hand, are examples of the contradictory steps of this country.

The minister said that despite the statement of the Prime Minister of Armenia on recognition of the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, his controversial statements encouraging separatism in the Azerbaijani territories call into question the future of the peace process.

Moreover, the importance of the correct understanding by the international community of the processes taking place in the region as well as the condemnation of Armenia's contradictory behavior were discussed.

The discussions were followed by a Q&A session.