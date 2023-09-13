Pashinyan accepts inevitable defeat: Karabakh-related issues never to be settled on Armenia’s terms

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 13. All issues related to Karabakh, unfortunately, will not be settled by Armenian arguments, Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

Earlier, Pashinyan said that all statements about the settlement of the situation are "groundless", thus actually announcing his withdrawal from the negotiation process with Azerbaijan.

In addition, by mentioning the alleged existence of a territorial unit called "Nagorno-Karabakh", he nullified all his statements on recognizing the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan.

Although, speaking at the Parliament today, Armenian PM has basically accepted his inevitable defeat, acknowledging, that Azerbaijan is the only actor that can resolve any arising concern in Karabakh - its sovereign territory.