Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry makes statement in response to Armenia's claims

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada made a statement in response to the Armenian Foreign Ministry's statement from September 13, Trend reports.

"Presenting the results of measures taken by Azerbaijan in response to more provocations against the country's territorial integrity and sovereignty in September of last year, as well as in May and November 2021 as "occupation" of Armenia's territories, is an integral part of the Armenian side's political game," he said.

It was noted that Armenia, which has kept Azerbaijan's sovereign lands under occupation for almost 30 years, despite the outcome of the Second Karabakh war in 2020 and contrary to the trilateral declaration, has not yet handed over 8 villages belonging to Azerbaijan, nor has it withdrawn its armed forces, which commit constant military provocations, from Azerbaijani territories, which is not only an example of fraud but also a distortion of reality.

"Everyone knows that the Armenian side proudly speaks about crimes against humanity committed against Azerbaijanis, including the Khojaly genocide, unlike Azerbaijan, which properly investigated violations of international humanitarian law during the war and military operations and is investigating those suspected of committing such cases," Hajizada added.

He also noted that the source of a serious threat is the attempts of the Armenian side, which questions the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan in its references to the Karabakh region, to conceal the concentration of forces in the region and divert attention from provocative actions that Armenia may undertake at any moment.

"The main condition for peace and stability in the region is Armenia's renunciation of claims to the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan in words and deeds, withdrawal of all Armenian armed forces from our territories, cessation of revanchist policies and actions," the spokesman said.