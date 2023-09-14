Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Politics Materials 14 September 2023 14:42 (UTC +04:00)
Positions of Azerbaijani Army undergo fire in Gadabay

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army have been subjected to fire,Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Dara settlement of the Basarkechar region, using various caliber weapons, subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Daryurd settlement of the Gadabay region on September 14, at about 13:45 (GMT+4).

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.

