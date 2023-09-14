President of Uzbekistan values participation of President Ilham Aliyev in Central Asian Summit as proof of high level co-op between the countries of region and Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The participation of President Ilham Aliyev in the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia is a confirmation of the high level of cooperation between the Central Asian countries and Azerbaijan, the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev said, Trend reports.

"I am glad to see President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev. Your participation is another confirmation of the deep historical interconnectedness and the current high level of cooperation between the countries of the region and Azerbaijan," he said at the fifth Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia held today in Dushanbe.

The initiative to hold consultative meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia was put forward by President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev in 2017. The first meeting was held in Kazakhstan, the second in Uzbekistan, the third in Turkmenistan, and the fourth in Kyrgyzstan.