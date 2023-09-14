Azerbaijan, Central Asian countries bound by centuries-long brotherhood ties - President Ilham Aliyev

DUSHANBE, Azerbaijan, September 14. Azerbaijan and the countries of Central Asia are bound by the centuries-long brotherhood ties of our peoples, Ilham Aliyev said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

“Shared cultural roots are the solid foundation of interstate relations.

For over 30 years, as independent states, we actively engage both in bilateral and multilateral formats. We support each other’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity, and actively develop economic ties.

With growing economy, demographics and geopolitical potential Central Asia and Azerbaijan is a single historical and cultural geographic region of strategic significance in world politics,” President Ilham Aliyev emphasized.