Azerbaijan - reliable transit country for Central Asia on way to markets of Türkiye, Europe, President Ilham Aliyev says

DUSHANBE, Tajikistan, September 14. For Central Asian countries Azerbaijan is a reliable transit country along route to markets of Türkiye and Europe, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev said at the 5th Consultative Meeting of the Heads of State of Central Asia in Tajikistan, Trend reports.

“Not of the least significance is the transit in the opposite direction. Our brothers in Central Asia know that Azerbaijan’s entire transportation and logistics infrastructure is available to them,” President Ilham Aliyev added.