Karabakh's Armenian dwellers to integrate in Azerbaijani society - Ukrainian Congress head

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 14. The Armenian residents of Karabakh will join the Azerbaijani society, the Chairman of the Public Association Ukrainian Congress of Azerbaijan and veteran of the first Karabakh war, Yuri Osadchenko told Trend.

"There are many ethnic groups of different religious persuasions living in Azerbaijan. The majority of the population are Shia and Sunni Muslims, but Mountain Jews, European Jews, and Christians (Orthodox, Catholics, and representatives of the Albanian-Udi Christian community) also live in the country. In general, almost all major world religions are represented in Azerbaijan. Dozens of different events are held every year when all ethnic groups come together," he said.

Osadchenko noted that representatives of various ethnic groups live happily and in friendship not only in the capital of the country, Baku, but also in the regions.

"It is not customary in Azerbaijan to ask someone for their nationality. It's a feature of Azerbaijan. Representatives of all ethnic groups in Azerbaijan participated in the first Karabakh War and the second Karabakh War. In particular, I am a veteran of the first Karabakh War. In addition, in our battalion there were representatives of at least about 10–15 nationalities of different faiths (Christians, Muslims, and Jews)," he said.

Osadchenko expressed confidence that the Armenian residents of Karabakh can also live happily in Azerbaijan's society, as can other national minorities.

"The Armenian ethnic group will join the society of Azerbaijan. We also have a state body, the Baku International Multiculturalism Center, under the auspices of which we gather, hold events, and so on," he said.

According to him, unfortunately, there are a lot of provocateurs and revanchists from the Armenian side who interfere with these processes.

"However, the firm position and policy of President Ilham Aliyev will certainly lead to a positive result," said Osadchenko.