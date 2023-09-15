Armenian PM's calls to Russian president left unanswered

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Russian President Vladimir Putin has not responded to a call from Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, Trend reports.

Sources in the Armenian government told local journalists that Pashinyan called Vladimir Putin, but the Kremlin did not respond. Then the Armenian PM sent a letter to the Russian leader.

Meanwhile previously, Pashinyan was claiming that he was "in constant contact with Putin."

He also said that Russia, "taking or not taking any action in the South Caucasus, is distancing itself from the South Caucasus region."

"There are processes that lead to the idea that one day we will simply wake up and see that Russia is not here," he emphasized.

On September 9, Prime Minister Pashinyan held telephone talks with the U.S. Secretary of State, the French President, the German Chancellor, the Iranian President and the Georgian Prime Minister.