Turkish MFA congratulates Azerbaijani people

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The Turkish Foreign Ministry shared information on the social network account on the occasion of the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from occupation, the Turkish Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

"We congratulate our Azerbaijani brothers on the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku, the beautiful capital of Azerbaijan, and we respectfully remember all our martyrs who gave their lives for the independence of the city," the message said.

Today (September 15) marks the 105th anniversary of the liberation of Baku from the Bolshevik-Dashnak occupation. The Islamic Army of the Caucasus, which included the Azerbaijani Corps, entered Baku and liberated the city from the occupation of the Bolshevik-Dashnak troops on this day in 1918.