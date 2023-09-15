Armenia's incessant provocations - obstacle to peace, says Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Armenia's ongoing military-political provocations are an obstacle to peace, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statement voiced at a US Senate hearing by acting US Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Yuri Kim.

"Although the war and conflict are over, it remains an obstacle to peace and stability in the region that Armenia engages in simulated negotiations and constant political-military provocations, as it did during its nearly 30-year occupation," Hajizada said.

He also added that instead of denying the historical opportunity that arose after the 30-year conflict, Azerbaijan considers it important and fair to demand from Armenia to stop committing provocations and, most importantly, demand the immediate withdrawal of Armenian armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, and Azerbaijan calls on the American side to take this position.