Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

Notion of "Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh" rebuts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Politics Materials 15 September 2023 17:17 (UTC +04:00)
Notion of "Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh" rebuts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The terminology "Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh" contradicts the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry spokesman Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

He made the remark, commenting on the anti-Azerbaijani statement voiced at a US Senate hearing by acting US Assistant Secretary of State for Europe and Eurasia Affairs Yuri Kim.

"The reference to the peace treaty's reflection of the rights and security of the 'Armenian people of Nagorno-Karabakh' with respect to the Armenians living in Karabakh contradicts Azerbaijan's territorial integrity and sovereignty, as it contains terminology purposefully used by Armenia to promote separatism in our territories. At the same time, this reference is disrespectful towards the rights of Azerbaijanis who were expelled from there as a result of Armenia's policy of ethnic cleansing and genocide. We would like to remind that the Armenians currently living in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region are not all segments of the population of this region," he noted.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more