Politics Materials 15 September 2023 19:34 (UTC +04:00)
Experts from Azerbaijan, Armenia meet in Tbilisi

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. A meeting of expert delegations from Azerbaijan and Armenia took place in Tbilisi on September 15, the Center for International Relations Analysis of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

The delegations were headed by Chairman of the Board of the Center for International Relations Analysis Farid Shafiyev from the Azerbaijani side and Director of the Caucasus Institute Alexander Iskandaryan from the Armenian side.

Issues pertaining to the two nations were discussed by the parties.

