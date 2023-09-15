Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijani Army positions in Gadabay subjected to fire

Politics Materials 15 September 2023 22:47 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. The positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Gadabay have been subjected to fire,Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

The Armenian armed forces units from the positions in the direction of Goysu settlement of the Basarkechar region using small arms periodically subjected to fire the Azerbaijan Army positions stationed in the direction of Galakend settlement of the Gadabay region on September 15, starting from 21:15 to 22:05 (GMT+4).

"The Azerbaijan Army Units took retaliatory measures in the mentioned direction," the ministry said.

