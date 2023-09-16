Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam direction for engineering preparation on September 16 at about 13:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped," the ministry said.