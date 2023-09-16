Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan prevents illegal Armenian armed formations from digging new trenches in Aghdam

Politics Materials 16 September 2023 14:25 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 16. Illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily stationed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam direction for engineering preparation on September 16 at about 13:00 (GMT+4), Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

"As a result of measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped," the ministry said.

