BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. On September 16, from 22:55 to 23:45, illegal Armenian armed formations on the territory of Azerbaijan, where the Russian peacekeeping contingent is temporarily deployed, attempted to dig a trench in front of the positions of the Azerbaijani Army in Aghdam, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

“As a result of urgent measures taken by the Azerbaijani Army Units, the ongoing work was immediately stopped,” the ministry said.