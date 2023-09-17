Azerbaijan is ready to create mechanism jointly with Armenian side to search for missing persons

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan is ready to create a mechanism jointly with the Armenian side to search for missing persons, prisoners and hostages, the Head of the foreign policy department of the Presidential Administration, Habib Mikailli said, Trend reports.

He noted that Azerbaijan cannot do this on its own.

“Therefore, Armenia must cooperate with Azerbaijan on this issue. We are ready to create a joint mechanism,” Mikailli said.

It should be noted that 10 mass graves were discovered in the liberated territories. 15 remains found in mass graves have been identified.

Up to 3,900 people are missing in Azerbaijan, and there are reports that 872 people have been taken hostage.