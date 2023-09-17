Azerbaijan ready to organize parallel use of Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 17. Azerbaijan is ready to organize parallel use of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads, Spokesman for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Aykhan Hajizada said, Trend reports.

"The proposal for the parallel use of the Lachin-Khankendi and Agdam-Khankendi roads in conjunction with Azerbaijan has long been promoted by Azerbaijan and is widely discussed at various levels. Unfortunately, despite the agreements reached and calls from international partners, Armenia and the so-called regime it created in the Karabakh region prevented the organization of such a transition.

Today, addressing the Azerbaijani side, the ICRC provided preliminary information that on September 18, the opposite side agreed to parallel acceptance of cargo from the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads. It is expected that in the near future the ICRC will submit an official note to the Azerbaijani side about this. As noted earlier, the Azerbaijani side is ready to organize the parallel use of the Agdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads in compliance with the requirements of the legislation of our country,” Aykhan Hajizada said.

Today, the “leaders” of the separatist regime in Azerbaijan’s Karabakh have decided to accept the joint proposal of the Khankendi office of the International Committee of the Red Cross and the command of the Russian military group.

Thus, the simultaneous transportation of food cargo by vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross along the Lachin-Khankendi and the Aghdam-Khankendi road will be provided.