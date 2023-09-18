Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Politics

ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Politics Materials 18 September 2023 09:04 (UTC +04:00)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)

Follow Trend on

Humay Aghajanova
Humay Aghajanova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Trucks of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) have freely crossed the Lachin border checkpoint parallel to the Aghdam-Khankendi road, Trend reports.

The trucks were given free passage after being inspected at the Lachin border checkpoint.

It should be noted that the separatists in Karabakh finally submitted to Azerbaijan's conditions and agreed to the simultaneous opening of the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

As a result, the separatist leaders announced that they had decided to accept the joint proposal of the International Committee of the Red Cross office in Khankendi and the Russian peacekeeping command regarding the simultaneous transportation of food by ICRC vehicles along the Lachin road and the Aghdam-Khankendi road.

In fact, there was an agreement on the simultaneous opening of these routes on September 1. The separatists expediently delayed this process.

ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
ICRC food truck examined at Lachin checkpoint and heads to Azerbaijan's Khankendi (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more