Int'l community failed to help Azerbaijan, Armenia to reach peaceful settlement - US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Speaking on the current tensions, it was a failure of the international community that a peaceful resolution wasn’t achieved between Azerbaijan and Armenia, former US Deputy Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs David Merkel said during an international conference on "Enhancing National and International Efforts to Clarify the Fates of Missing Persons," Trend reports.

"I have traveled to Azerbaijan for over 25 years and right from the beginning I was educated about the massacre on February 1992 in Khojaly. This is something that informs Azerbaijan of history, but it’s also a personal story. These people, anyone who loses a loved one, need to have certain closure on what the finale was for their loved one," Merkel noted.

He also noted that the existence of the tragedy that happened during the first Karabakh war and the tragedy that happened 2 years ago can not be ignored.

"I think it is right to find out what has happened to those people who have disappeared, right for the families who suffered so much, right for the country," he said.

He added that it was a failure of the international community, the US as well, that a peaceful resolution wasn’t achieved. He expressed hope that a peaceful settlement can take place soon.

The international conference on "Enhancement of national and international efforts aimed at clarifying the fate of missing persons" is being held in Baku on September 18 under the organization of the State Commission of Azerbaijan for Prisoners of War, Hostages and Missing Citizens with participation of former heads of state and governments of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including structures operating in the humanitarian sphere, as well as international political experts.