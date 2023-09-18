Azerbaijan reveals burial place of national hero (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The burial place of the national hero of Azerbaijan, Riyad Ahmadov, who was considered to be a missing person, has been revealed, the head of the Azerbaijani State Security Service and Chairman of the State Commission of Azerbaijan on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Citizens, Colonel General Ali Naghiyev said, Trend reports.

Naghiyev made the remark at the “Increasing National and Global Efforts to Clarify the Fate of Missing Persons” conference.

The remains of 10 more Azerbaijani citizens (nine military servicemen and one civilian) have been identified on the eve of the above conference.

Riyad Ahmadov is a professional officer who has worked in the security agencies for a long time. When the Armenian armed forces started the war against Azerbaijan in 1989, Riyad Ahmadov invested all his knowledge and skills in creating a national army. He was appointed Deputy Head of the Intelligence Department of Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense.

Riyad Ahmadov was wounded in battle in the village of Dashalti and has been missing since January 26, 1992.