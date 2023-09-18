Officials collect biological samples from missing persons' families - military prosecutor

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The process of searching for the remains of persons missing during the first Karabakh war continues intensively, Deputy Prosecutor General of Azerbaijan, Military Prosecutor Khanlar Valiyev said at the international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons", Trend reports.

"In general, 10,815 biological samples were taken from 3,407 family members of 3,890 people who went missing in the first Karabakh war," Valiyev said.

The State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons is organizing an international conference on "Increasing national and global efforts to clarify the fate of missing persons" in Baku on September 18 with the participation of former heads of state and government of foreign countries, representatives of international organizations, including humanitarian organizations, as well as international political experts.