Azerbaijan faces constant provocations of Armenian side - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan is facing constant provocations from the Armenian side, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

“The so-called "presidential election" in the Karabakh region is a clear example of these provocations. Despite all the messages of Azerbaijan, the Armenian side has not stopped,” said the ministry.

Türkiye, Pakistan, Ukraine, the UK, Georgia, Moldova, Romania, Hungary, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Germany, the United States, and Iran, as well as international organizations such as the UN, the Organization of Turkic States, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and the EU condemned this illegal "election".

"Taking this opportunity, we express our gratitude to all countries and international organizations that support international law and openly oppose this illegal, illegitimate and provocative step of the Armenian side," said the ministry.