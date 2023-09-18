Armenia makes ordinary citizens hostages of its political games - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. The constant protests of the Armenian side over the opening of the Lachin and Aghdam roads are political and are not related to the "humanitarian crisis", the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"In this regard, the recent hearings in the US Senate were organized in order to please the Armenian lobby. Unfortunately, the representative of the State Department joined the anti-Azerbaijani statements of Armenian lobbyists," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, the issue of using the Lachin and Aghdam roads in compliance with Azerbaijani legislation, including the requirements of customs control, has been discussed with the American side at various levels for several weeks.

Therefore, the American side was aware of the reason for the current situation. In addition, in the statement made in the US Senate, the false statements of the Armenians were repeated.