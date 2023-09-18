Armenia continues to plant mines on Azerbaijan's territory - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Armenia continues to plant mines on the territory of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"A total of 2,728 mines (produced in Armenia in 2021) have been discovered and defused since August last year. Of these, 1,119 were found in the border zone between Azerbaijan and Armenia, in the Kalbajar and Lachin districts, and 1,609 were found on the territory of the Karabakh Economic Region," the ministry said.

According to the ministry, representatives of the Russian peacekeeping contingent, as well as the heads of the Joint Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center, military representatives of foreign countries were able to get acquainted with the situation and see these mines.