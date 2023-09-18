Azerbaijan demands Armenia to abandon support for separatism and terrorism in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 18. Azerbaijan demands Armenia to stop military construction activities, abandon revanchist plans, stop violating the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Azerbaijan and stop supporting separatism and terrorism in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said at a briefing for the diplomatic corps accredited in the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

"At the same time, Azerbaijan demands the immediate withdrawal of the personnel of the Armenian armed forces, the liquidation of the military and so-called "government" structures of the separatist regime subordinate to Armenia, and demands to disarm the Armenian armed forces illegally stationed on the territory of Azerbaijan," said the ministry.

According to the ministry, in this case, an amnesty can be applied to the "representatives" of the separatist regime.