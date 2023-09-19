Türkiye plays active role in peace talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia - President Erdogan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Türkiye plays an active and productive role in the peace talks between Azerbaijan and Armenia, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said while answering a question from American journalist Paolo von Schirach, Trend reports.

Paolo von Schirach is the founder and editor-in-chief of the Schirach Report news agency, who visited Azerbaijan in June this year during a meeting with think tanks in New York.

"I visited Karabakh at the invitation of your brotherly country, Azerbaijan, and I was very impressed by what I saw in the region," the journalist said when he asked Erdogan about the steps Türkiye has taken to achieve peace between the two countries.

In response, the Turkish president said Ankara was very hopeful of establishing lasting peace in the region and welcomed Azerbaijan's efforts to solve the problem.

"Together with our Azerbaijani brothers, we continue our efforts to establish peace in the region. Türkiye has shown all its capabilities to solve the problem and is in close contact with both sides. We hope that restoring peace between the two countries will contribute to the development of the region," Erdogan emphasized.