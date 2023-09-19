Azerbaijan shares first footage of Armenian terrorist attack on Fuzuli-Shusha road (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The first images from the scene of the terrorist attack on the Fuzuli-Shusha road have been published, Trend reports.

A criminal case has been opened on the fact of a terrorist act committed against employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan.

The General Prosecutor's Office, the Ministry of Internal Affairs, and the State Security Service of the Republic of Azerbaijan made a joint statement to this effect.

As a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed, on September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4).

It should be noted that the truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Jamalzade Asim Knyaz (born in 1994), Shirinov Ramil Arif (born in 1987), Mahmudov Seymur Elsevar (born in 1991), and Zamanov Khazar Azer (born in 1998), died on the spot.

We present footage from the scene: