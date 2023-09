BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Nine vehicles of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) crossed Azerbaijan's Lachin checkpoint in the direction of Khankendi-Gorus today, Trend reports.

The vehicles carried 28 people, including 5 ICRC members, 9 drivers, 7 patients, 6 attendants and 1 medical worker.

This once again shows that there is no "blockade". In turn, Azerbaijan has proposed the simultaneous use of the Aghdam-Khankendi and Lachin-Khankendi roads for cargo delivery.