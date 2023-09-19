Armenia should be punished for mine terror - Turkish general

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Armenia continues the mine terror against Azerbaijan and should be punished for it, former military attaché of Türkiye in Azerbaijan, reserve General Yucel Karauz told Trend.

He noted that Armenia does not provide Azerbaijan with mine maps contrary to international law.

"In addition, Armenia continues to lay new mines on the territories of Azerbaijan. This is contrary to international law and is a crime. Despite the fact that this issue was raised at international meetings, Armenia does not provide Azerbaijan with maps of the mines that have been laid previously,” said Karauz.

Armenia continues to lay mines even in the territories controlled by Russian peacemakers. A lot of people became victims of mine terror after the end of the second Karabakh war. The West, which talks about peace and human rights, was silent. There was no pressure in the direction of transferring the maps of mines to Azerbaijan. Those who commit mine terror must be condemned and should be punished," said the reserve general.

On a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard, Khojavend district, a Russia's KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, as a result of a terrorist act, on September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4) was blown up by a mine set by a sabotage group of Armenian separatist troops on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The truck was heading to the site of a terrorist attack that occurred on the same day on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavend district, as a result of which employees of the State Agency of Highways of Azerbaijan were killed.

According to the statement, Asim Jamalzade, born on February 5, 1994, Ramil Shirinov, born on July 8, 1987, Seymur Mahmudov, born on July 12, 1991 and Khazar Zamanov, born on July 21, 1998 died at the scene.