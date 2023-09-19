Women, juniors, adults in Karabakh to be provided with vital medical care- Azerbaijani MoD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. The protection of administrative, social, educational, medical, religious, and other facilities will be organized, the security of which is guaranteed in accordance with the laws of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the norms of international humanitarian law, the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said, Trend reports.

Women, children, the elderly, as well as people with disabilities and the sick, will be provided with the necessary medical care, they will be provided with drinking water and food.

In order to ensure the evacuation of the population from the danger zone, humanitarian corridors and reception points have been created on the Lachin road and in other directions.

In general, Azerbaijan has launched local anti-terrorist measures in Karabakh.

Therefore, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities, are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.