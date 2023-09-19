Separatists only comprehend the language of weaponry - Armenian blogger

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Separatists only understand the language of weapons, Armenian blogger Ishkhan Verdyan wrote in his Telegram channel, Trend reports.

"Baku invited them to negotiations twice, but they refused and offered humanitarian aid, which they did not accept either. Baku offered integration on better terms, but they still did not agree," Verdyan wrote.

He added that the Dashnaks understand only the language of bombs.

"In fact, they speak the language of bombs," he said.

Moreover, in order to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, localized anti-terrorist measures were launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

It should be noted that on September 19, 2023, at about 04:00 (GMT+4) on the 58th kilometer of the Ahmedbeyli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through Khojavand district, a Hovo truck belonging to the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan exploded on an anti-tank mine. As a result of the terrorist attack, the driver and a passenger died on the spot.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan went to the scene of the terrorist act on a Kamaz truck. At 04:30 (GMT+4) on the newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in the Khojavand region, as a result of a terrorist act, the KAMAZ truck exploded on a mine planted by a sabotage group of Armenian illegal armed groups on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade (born in 1994), Ramil Shirinov (born in 1987), Seymur Mahmudov (born in 1991), and Khazar Zamanov (born in 1998), died on the spot.