Karabakh separatists appeal to Azerbaijani authorities to hold talks - too late now

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Karabakh separatists have appealed to Azerbaijani authorities to hold talks, Trend reports.

Baku has repeatedly invited those Armenians living in Karabakh to hold negotiations on the reintegration, however, they refused.

And, right now, when Azerbaijan has launched anti-terrorist measures of a local nature in order to restore the constitutional regime of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Karabakh separatist have all of a sudden recalled Azerbaijan's proposals.

However, they should understand that in the current situation, Baku will continue anti-terrorist measures until the illegal Armenian armed formations in Karabakh are disarmed, leave the region and the separatist regime is dissolved.