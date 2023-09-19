Azerbaijan - Italy's important partner - MFA

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. A meeting was held in New York between Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani, Trend reports.

The the Italian FM writes on X (Twitter) that, against the background of ongoing tensions in the region, he decided to meet with Azerbaijani FM Jeyhun Bayramov in New York,

"I stressed the need for dialogue and restraint to find a diplomatic solution in Karabakh. Azerbaijan is our important partner. We are also fighting together against such a problem as human trafficking," says Tajani.

On September 18, a delegation headed by the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov went to New York to participate in the 78th session of the UN General Assembly.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.