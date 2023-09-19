Reuters spotlighted Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Reuters reported on the incidents concerning Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist activities in Karabakh, Trend reports.

Karabakh is internationally recognized as Azerbaijani territory, but part of it is "run" by so-called Armenian "authorities", the article reads.

"It has been at the center of two wars - the latest in 2020 - since the 1991 fall of the Soviet Union. It was not clear whether Baku's actions would trigger a full-scale conflict dragging in neighboring Armenia or be a more limited military operation. But there were already signs of political fallout in Yerevan where Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan spoke of calls for a coup against him," the authors noted.

The article pointed out that, in a statement, Azerbaijan's Defense Ministry spoke of its intention to "disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from our territories, neutralize their military infrastructure".

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.