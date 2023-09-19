"Nagorno-Karabakh" does not exist - Brenda Shaffer firmly responds to Charles Michel

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 19. Brenda Shaffer, faculty member of the US Naval Postgraduate School, foreign policy specialist, has firmly responded to Charles Michel, following his statement in regard with anti-terrorist activities Azerbaijan has launched in Karabakh, Trend reports.

"It's not "Nagorno-Karabakh Oblast"- the USSR collapsed over thirty years ago. It is Azerbaijan's region of Karabakh," she stated.

Meanwhile, local anti-terrorist activities have been launched to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, suppress large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, disarm and secure the withdrawal of formations of Armenia’s armed forces from Azerbaijani territories, neutralize their military infrastructure, provide the safety of the civilian population returned to the territories liberated from occupation, the civilians involved in construction and restoration work, and our military personnel, and ultimately restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan.

"The Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan has repeatedly stated that contrary to the provisions of the Trilateral Statement signed on 10 November 2020, the continued presence of Armenia’s armed forces formations in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan is the source of grave threat to regional peace and stability.

As part of the measures, positions on the front line and in-depth, long-term firing points of the formations of Armenia’s armed forces, as well as combat assets and military facilities are incapacitated using high-precision weapons.

We reiterate that the civilian population and civilian infrastructure facilities are not targeted. Only legitimate military targets are being incapacitated.

The command of the peacekeeping contingent of the Russian Federation and the leadership of the Turkish-Russian Monitoring Center are informed about the ongoing activities," the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan said.