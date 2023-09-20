Azerbaijani Prosecutor General's Office reaches to media outlets and social media users

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 20. During the anti-terrorist activities conducted on the basis of the Law of the Republic of Azerbaijan "On Combating Terrorism", the public shall be informed about terrorist acts in the form and volume established by the head of the operational headquarters or a representative of the operational headquarters responsible for public relations, Trend reports via the General Prosecutor's Office of Azerbaijan.

It was noted that it is not allowed to disseminate the following information:

1) on tactics and technical means of conducting anti-terrorist operations;

2) information posing a threat to the life and health of people in the zone of anti-terrorist actions or outside this zone and preventing the implementation of anti-terrorist actions;

3) information justifying terrorism or serving as its propaganda;

4) information about persons participating in anti-terrorist operations or assisting in such activities.

It is considered an administrative misdemeanor to post information on terrorist acts and anti-terrorist activities in Internet information resources prohibited for dissemination. (Article 388-1 of the Code of Administrative Misdemeanors) Individuals are punished with an administrative fine of 500 to 1000 manat (from $294 to $588), officials from 1000 manat ($588) to 1500 manat ($882), or administrative detention for up to 1 month, and legal entities are fined from 1500 manat ($882) to 2000 manat ($1,176).

In order to ensure the provisions of the Trilateral Statement, to stop large-scale provocations in the Karabakh economic region, to disarm and withdraw formations of the Armenian armed forces from the territories of Azerbaijan, to neutralize their military infrastructure, to ensure the safety of the peaceful population returning to the territories liberated from occupation, civil servants involved in construction and reconstruction works, and our military personnel, as well as to restore the constitutional order of the Republic of Azerbaijan, anti-terrorist measures have been launched in the region.

Only military targets belonging to illegal armed formations of the separatist regime are put out of action with the use of high-precision weapons available in the arsenal of the Azerbaijani Army.

Civilians and infrastructure objects are not targets during localized anti-terrorist activities carried out in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region.

On September 19, 2023, at 04:30 (GMT+4), as a result of a terrorist act, on a newly built tunnel road near the village of Taghavard in Khojavand district, a KAMAZ truck carrying employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Azerbaijan got blown up on a mine previously planted by illegal Armenian armed groups [which haven't been withdrawn contrary to the trilateral statement signed by Azerbaijani, Armenian, and Russian leaders following the 2020 second Karabakh war] on the territory of Azerbaijan, where Russian peacekeepers are temporarily stationed [under the trilateral statement].

The truck was on its way to the site of the terrorist attack that took place on the same day at the 58th kilometer of the Ahmadbayli-Fuzuli-Shusha road passing through the Khojavand district, which killed employees of the State Road Agency of Azerbaijan.

The employees of the Ministry of Internal Affairs, Asim Jamalzade, Ramil Shirinov, Seymur Mahmudov, and Khazar Zamanov, died on the spot.